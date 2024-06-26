Slice of life

Barney Cooper (left) ... It’s really great. It means people have access to support and help about parenting, about learning basic skills, about all of the things that our parents taught us. It helps build community because you can connect young mums with young mums or people who are learning to knit. It’s just a place where people can learn and get connected.

Wendy Becker (right) ... I think it’s two-fold. I think there’s the people that need the support and the people who have something to offer. We have a lot of people across all ages who’ve got skills to share and I think it’s equally as valuable to them in terms of feeling they are contributing to making someone’s life a little bit easier and better.