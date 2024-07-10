Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Royal New Zealand Air Force twin-engine medium-utility NH90 helicopter flew into Gore last Wednesday on its tour around Otago and Southland schools on a defence force recruitment drive and display. Evelyn Thorn spoke to two St Mary’s School pupils about what they enjoyed best on the day.
Oliver Sittithavron, 9 ... "I liked seeing the helicopter land and listening to the people talk about it."
Iyla Mantell, 10 ... "I really enjoyed looking inside and seeing everything in the helicopter."