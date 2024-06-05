Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The school competitions of the Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking competition were cancelled last week, but some performers still turned up. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews asked two spectators why they had decided to attend the performances.
Bill Sutherland, of Waikaka (left) ... We like to support the kids. These guys play all around the place.
David North, of Riverton (right) ... I come every year. I was here for the country music honours and [was] at the Mataura Licensing Trust New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards on Sunday. When we first came to Gore I was after a ticket and got given one for free. I’ve been coming ever since.