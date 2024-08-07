Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Clubs New Zealand 2024 South Island Snooker Pairs Tournament was held in Gore last week. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews went along to the tournament and asked two participants what they had enjoyed the most about the experience so far.
Ray Goddall, of Richmond (left) ... I’ve enjoyed the camaraderie and the hospitality down here. It’s great in Gore, the best in the South Island, and I’ve been playing for years. I can never wait to come back down here.
Trevor Barber, of Invercargill (right) ... I’ve enjoyed the hospitality of everyone here, well presented to the RSA here. It’s always a privilege to play a game here.