Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Winter has had a couple of cold days recently, but the days are starting to get warmer. Evelyn Thorn took to the streets while the sun was shining to ask a couple of people how winter went for them.
Jan Petterson, of Gore ... "I have been hibernating inside a lot of the time as it has been quite cold. It is nice to be out on a sunny day and make the most of it."
Steve Petterson, of Gore ... "I’ve lived in Gore all my life and the winter weather is something I would have expected. I’m glad the days are getting longer though, it will be good."