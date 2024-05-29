Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 2024 Bayleys Tussock Country music festival started on Friday night. The first event to be held was Country Music Honours at the SBS St James Theatre. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews was there and asked music fans what their favourite part of the festival was so far.
Hugh Fox, of Gore (left) ... It’s just like a reunion to us. The band members, the public. The whole thing is like one.
Marilyn Fox, of Gore (right) ... We’ve been attending these for well over 40 years. My favourite part about it is the people and the contestants. They’ve been like family to us.
Beverly Gibson, of Montana, United States (at rear) ... The people. I have met so many gracious, welcoming, and generous people. Their support and enthusiasm for country music spans all generations.