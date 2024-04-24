Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’m enjoying Nadia’s Farm. It’s about Nadia Lim from Arrowtown and it’s just on every week.

What are you reading and why?

Light at Lavelle by Paullina Simons is quite a good book.

What are you listening to and why?

I like to listen to the Radio New Zealand’s afternoon concerts. I quite enjoy it.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Just have to be gardening.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I like Dolamore Park. I used to live out in that area.