Between you and me

NRC Gym Gore manager Stephanie West.

What are you watching and why?

I’m watching My Kitchen Rules, it’s mildly amusing watching them bicker.

What are you reading and why?

I have a book at the moment from Arnold Schwarzenegger, his guide to business

What are you listening to and why?

I listen to short podcasts at the moment on business and managing, because I want to grow into more of a mentoring role.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I love going paddleboarding.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

The gym, and the sauna!