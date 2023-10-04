Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gary Edgerton, Gore Town & Country Club angling section president
What are you watching and why?
I like watching The Discovery channel. Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush and things like that.
What are you reading and why?
Just fictional stories. Just anything, but I like a lot of Wilbur Smith stuff.
What are you listening to and why?
I like listening to the Sound. It’s my [kind of] music. It’s all very good, easy listening.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Staying at the crib and doing some fishing.
Favourite place in Gore?
The Gore Town & Country Club.