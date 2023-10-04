Between you and me

Wednesday, 4 October 2023

    Gary Edgerton, Gore Town & Country Club angling section president

    What are you watching and why?

    I like watching The Discovery channel. Deadliest CatchGold Rush and things like that.

    What are you reading and why?

    Just fictional stories. Just anything, but I like a lot of Wilbur Smith stuff.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I like listening to the Sound. It’s my [kind of] music. It’s all very good, easy listening.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    Staying at the crib and doing some fishing.

    Favourite place in Gore?

    The Gore Town & Country Club.