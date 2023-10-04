Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I like watching The Discovery channel. Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush and things like that.

What are you reading and why?

Just fictional stories. Just anything, but I like a lot of Wilbur Smith stuff.

What are you listening to and why?

I like listening to the Sound. It’s my [kind of] music. It’s all very good, easy listening.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Staying at the crib and doing some fishing.

Favourite place in Gore?

The Gore Town & Country Club.