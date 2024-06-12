Pioneer wins first game since return to premiers

Pioneer goal attack Molly King looks to score while Knapdale defender Bridget Sim does her best to stop her in a premier game on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pioneer scored their first win of the season — and first back in the top netball grade — when they beat Knapdale 30-21 on Saturday.

The Pioneer side did not start on their game, missing connections but came home well, pulling away in the end.

Pioneer co-coach Gary Breen said the side was slow out of the blocks and made too many errors.

The red and whites were down by a couple of goals at halftime.

But the side found the connections better in the second half and eventually pulled away.

The side ironed out the errors being made and drove well throughout the court.

Goal attack Molly King had a stand-out game, finding herself available and moving the ball well through the court.

More space became available for the side.

It is the first year back in the top grade for Pioneer after coming up from the A grade last year and they side had lost their first two games of the season.

Breen said the side had to make adjustments to playing in the top grade and it was good to get the victory. He coaches the side with Deanna Ormsby.

Knapdale coach Margie Halford said her side played well in the first half with few errors and moving the ball well through the court.

But the intensity of the side dropped off in the second half and Pioneer took over, winning the ball well.

Knapdale then got locked into playing catch-up style and struggled to stay in touch.

Defender Gemma Stark got through plenty of work.

The side has been impacted by injuries and illness to start the season, which does not help.

In the other games, Ex-High beat Maruawai 50-16 and Wyndham had a close 25-20 win over Blue Mountain College.

St Mary’s beat St Peter’s College 40-29.

After three games, Ex-High and St Mary’s are the two unbeaten teams in the grade.