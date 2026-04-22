Brave Highlanders storm back too late

I've been going on about upsets but this whole round was an upset.

The Hurricanes, the Brumbies and the Crusaders all beaten.

The only game that went with form was the Waratahs and they struggled.

The only "dodgy result" was our mighty Highlanders going down.

How come every high tackle goes against us?

The Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan probably should have got a red for the high shot on Caleb Tangitau, who is probably now out for three weeks, which we can ill afford.

The Landers were brave and stormed home, but a little too late going down 47-40 to the Blues.

The Tahs beat Moana Pasifika 29-14 but the soon to be defunct Islanders were brave for 60 minutes and pushed them all the way.

The Chiefs and Canes couldn’t settle it in normal time as the game finished 17 apiece and the Chiefs can count themselves lucky scoring off a bombed drop goal.

It was some match and a draw was the fair result and I’m not a fan of the contrived extra time.

We know the Drua never win away from home and nobody wins in Canberra but obviously the Drua didn’t listen to that "mantra".

That was some display and they were gusty holding on at the end to beat the Brumbies 33-28.

A below strength Crusaders outfit got their comeuppance in Perth as the Force stormed home 31-26 – what a shame!

In Gore it’s unbelievably tight , there is now only 4 points over the field as they huddle under a handkerchief.

Michael from East Gore Takeways has been joined at the top by Stephen from Level Electrical.

There are 3 just two points behind, in Darryl from Super Liquor, Debbie from Andrew & Co and Chris from Country & Co.

Thus we have 3 sucking on the spoon: Adam from Newton Homes, Steven from Capri and Dan from Regional Ford.

This weekend

It’s a Super round so all the games are in the new stadium in Christchurch this weekend and upsets aside it looks an easier tipping round.

Surely the Crusaders (13+) dish it out to the Tahs if they get some players back – if they don’t they’ll be lynched by the mob.

• The Canes (13+) will bounce back and destroy the Brumbies, take it to the bank.

• The Blues (13+) will account for the Reds as they are starting to find some real form.

• The Landers (13+) have to win to stay alive so surely we put Moana Pasifika to the Claymore.

• In the last game the Chiefs (13+) take on the Drua and surely the Fijians can’t make it two from two.

paul.dwyer@alliedmedia.co.nz