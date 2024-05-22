Buskers out to win share of $6K

Mataura School pupils take part in last year’s Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking primary schools competition in Gore’s Main St, which they went on to win. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Buskers are set to hit the streets of Gore during the annual King’s Birthday Weekend busking competition

The event is free to take part in and buskers could win a share of a $6000 prize pool.

Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said busking registrations were quickly filling up.

"We’re thrilled to be seeing so many new names registering and can’t wait to see what they bring to the event."

This year’s programme is a departure from previous years.

The two audition slots will both be held on the Saturday.

The finals will be held on Sunday at the SBS St James Theatre from 4pm to 6pm.

"This will be a great way for attendees to see as many buskers as possible.

"It offers more flexibility for those wanting to compete in the Mataura Licensing Trust New Zealand Gold Guitar auditions, too."

The public can watch the schools’ busking on Friday, May 31 from 10am.

"Come along and cheer on the buskers as they go head-to-head to win major cash prizes and gorgeous trophies, thanks to sponsorship from Van de Waters Jewellers.

"It’s a great opportunity to take the family or friends out for a concert and support the local businesses who help make these events happen," Miss Swan said.

Buskers can register online at GoreNZ.com/events up until the day of the competition.