Busloads travel to exhibition

Photo: Evelyn Thorn

Eastern Southland Embroiderers’ Guild members (from left) Isabel Smith, Pam King and Leone Beatson stand beside work at their biennial exhibition last week.

Guild president Ms Beatson said people were enjoying viewing the items on display.

Busloads of keen embroiderers travelled from Invercargill and Dunedin to view the exhibition and take part in the guild’s meeting.

The items displayed had been completed by members over the past two years, with a variety of traditional and contemporary techniques.

The exhibition is open to all to enjoy at the Eastern Southland Art Gallery until August 27.

By Evelyn Thorn