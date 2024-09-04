Celebrating 80 years of joy

Balfour Women’s Section of RSA new life member Pauline Herron (left) and current life member Beverley West cut the section’s 80th birthday celebration cake recently in Balfour. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"If you don’t go home holding your sides, you haven’t had a good day out."

That is what Balfour Women’s Section of RSA president Barbara Sharpe said as the section celebrated its 80th recently.

The section’s members looked back on 80 years of friendship and enjoyment as they cut a cake, shared afternoon tea and reminisced on the time they have shared throughout the years.

The group was joined by members of Bluff, Arrowtown, Gore, West Otago and Lumsden women’s sections of RSA for their celebration and everyone "had a great time".

"We had an awful lot of fun," Mrs Sharpe said.

"We celebrated Pauline Herron ... [by] giving her a life membership.

"She has been in the club for 33 years and has done an amazing job as treasurer and various other roles over the years."

On July 19, 1944 a meeting was held in the Balfour Hall to form a women’s section of the Balfour RSA.

President of the Balfour RSA at the time Mr R Gillespie opened the meeting by reading a minute passed by the sub-branch of the Gore RSA authorising that a women’s section be formed in Balfour.

Since then, the section has raised revenue in various ways — catering for Balfour stock sales, Lions teas, rugby meetings, funerals, concerts and so much more.

Meetings have been held in various venues over the years, including their start in the Anglican Hall all the way to Plunket rooms and now their present club rooms.

"We always have fun," Mrs Sharpe said.

"It is a fantastic group to get into if you are new to the district.

"We always laugh and chat about everything going on and it is generally a great section."

One of the rituals is to name a certain topic which the members can all discuss and plenty of times they are roaring with laughter at the end.

"We definitely have a lot of us laughing hard as we leave."

The section is always welcoming new members and people are always welcome to the meetings.

