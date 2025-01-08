Cook, prep well to keep safe

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is sharing some simple food safety tips for New Zealanders to follow as they enjoy good food with whānau and friends over summer.

Half of the food-borne illnesses in New Zealand originate in the home, NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle says.

"Following good food-safety practices is an important way to keep friends and family from getting sick," Mr Arbuckle said in a statement.

"It’s especially important that food safety is top of mind when you’re cooking for your frail older, pregnant, very young and immune-compromised whānau, as the consequences for them from getting sick from food can be devastating," he said.

• Hand washing is number one:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water and dry them well before handing food.

Always wash your hands after handling raw meat and poultry (like chicken and eggs).

• Handle raw chicken safely:

About half of New Zealand consumers still wash their chicken before cooking. This can spread bacteria around the kitchen and increases risk of contamination.

Instead, NZFS recommends that you pat chicken dry with a paper towel and put the paper towel straight in your rubbish bin.

Always wash your hands with soap and water (preferably warm) after handling raw chicken.

Keep your raw chicken separate from ready-to-eat and fresh foods, using separate chopping boards, plates and utensils to prepare raw chicken.

Always thoroughly wash preparation surfaces, dishes, and utensils with hot soapy water, then rinse and dry them before using them for other foods.

Use a different plate for raw and cooked chicken.

Don’t let raw chicken or its juices touch ready-to-eat foods, and make sure you cook your chicken thoroughly until juices run clear.

• Barbecue like a pro:

Use separate utensils, chopping boards and plates for raw and cooked meat, and barbecue meat until it is more than 75°C all the way through and thoroughly cooked.

Keep raw meat and cooked food or ready-to-eat foods (like salads) separate. — APL