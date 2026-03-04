Dog ownership requires serious thought: trainer

Balclutha dog trainer Alan Booth demonstrates a walking-to-heel training technique with Kirby, the blue heeler. Photo: Nick Brook

A Balclutha dog trainer has advice for owners to ensure their dogs are safe and obedient, following a spate of attacks.

Three serious dog attacks this year, including one fatal, have prompted calls for review of the Dog Control Act and highlighted the need for better owner education.

Alan Booth, who has more than 30 years experience in sheepdog training and agility competition, stressed owner self-assessment before ownership.

"You first need to ask yourself whether you’re even set up to own a dog," Mr Booth said.

"It’s no good leaving them cooped up on their own all day thinking a walk now and then is going to do the job.

"We do see quite a few people sign up for puppy classes for basic, indoor socialisation with treats basics, but after that, training usually goes out the door.

"The most important thing for adult dogs is to always come to you, and to stay put — on command."

Mr Booth runs a dog agility and training club in Balclutha that offers three months’ free attendance to new and prospective members, and he recommended dog owners everywhere make inquiries to find out what help was available.

"We’re not training dogs, we’re training owners ... There’s no bad breeds, only poor handling.

"For example, Labradors top the bite statistics due to popularity and over-trust."

Recognising their owner as the "pack leader", wanting to fit in and please the leader, earn praise and rewards and see for themselves the examples of well-trained dogs was the way to bring out the best in man’s best friend, Mr Booth said.

"Above all, it’s consistency."

"Always manage key commands like come, stay and sit the same so there’s no confusion. Focus on the first nine months of a dog’s life with committed, daily work, using support and advice that’s available to you and you’ll have a companion you can trust for life," he said.

nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz