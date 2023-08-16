Events to help farmers deal with testing times

Federated Farmers Southland meat and wool chairman Dean Rabbidge, of Wyndham, is encouraging farmers to attend "Tips for Tough Times" events in Southland next week. PHOTO: SRL FILES

As mortgage rates and on-farm inflation rise and commodity prices fall, a series of events are being held across Southland to help farmers navigate testing times.

Federated Farmers Southland meat and wool chairman Dean Rabbidge, of Wyndham, said Federated Farmers Southland was hosting three "Tips for Tough Times" events next week.

The events were designed to provide advice for farmers on getting through tough periods.

"Even if it is one or two things they can take home and apply to their farm and [it] improves their position over the next 12 months, whether that be business or personal."

The first event would be at the Mataura Community Centre in McQueen Ave between 6.45pm and 9pm on Monday.

Events the next day, were at Federated Farmers in Forth St, Invercargill between 12.45pm and 3pm and Tuatapere Memorial Hall in Main Rd between 6.45pm and 9pm.

The events were targeting sheep and beef farmers but everyone was welcome, he said.

Many farmers were coming off fixed mortgage interest rates under 4% to face more than 8%.

"That takes a fair whack off your bottom line and with falling commodity prices, on-farm inflation at about 14% and the onslaught of regulation, there’s a lot of pressure on the books, that’s for sure."

Farmers were busy at this time of year and those financial implications could impact a farmer’s health.

Professionals to speak about financial strategies were farm consultant Graham Butcher and an NZAB team member.

Set to talk about mental health were Craig "Wiggy" Wiggins and a Southland Rural Support Trust team member.

He encouraged farmers to attend an event.

Southland Rural Support Trust chairwoman Cathie Cotter, of Invercargill, says the trust phone has been busy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Get off-farm and socialise with some like-minded people and chew the fat and have a graze and who knows, you may learn more talking to a mate you haven’t seen for a while."

Southland Rural Support Trust chairwoman Cathie Cotter, of Invercargill, said the trust had been receiving many phone calls for support recently.

"The phone is pretty busy. Unfortunately we had a spate of suicides and I feel for our rural professionals because there is a big squeeze going on there and they are having to put on a smiley face — there is so much uncertainty out there."

Tips for tough times

- Mataura Community Centre, McQueen Ave, 6.45pm-9pm, Monday.

- Federated Farmers, Forth St, Invercargill, 12.45pm and 3pm

- Tuatapere Memorial Hall, Main Rd, 6.45pm-9pm.

Where to get help

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

