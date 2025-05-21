Everything but the books ... closed Glenham Primary on a deadline sale

You do not need to be a principal, but you might need a good principle offer if you are looking to buy Glenham Primary school, which has opened up to the real estate market ahead of its deadline sale on May 22. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY GEORGIA YEOMAN.

School is out, but not for long if you are in the real estate market, as a big opportunity has opened up down Southland way.

Formerly Glenham Primary school, the property boasts not only a rugby field, but also two tennis courts, and multiple buildings on 1.66ha of land — all for one lucky buyer

The property will head to deadline sale on May 22 and real estate agent Georgia Yeoman said it was getting a lot of attention.

"We’ve had a lot of interest, a lot of phone calls and emails.

"It’s quite a unique property which always tends to have a lot of inquiries," she said.

A buyer would get everything but the books when they purchased the former school.

"It’s got two big size classrooms, a small staff room with a kitchenette, a separate office, toilets, the playground, two tennis courts.

"There’s a tunnel house, garden, rugby posts, all on a hectare of land as well," she said.

Ms Yeoman said it had a lot of potential, and she was excited to see in whose hands it landed.

"It’s dependent on the person who ends up with it.

"It could be converted to a house. I’ve known people personally who have converted schools to houses.

"It could have potential business ventures, I’m really intrigued to see how it’s all going to play out," she said.

A deal like this does not come every day and a curious eye should be tempted to take a longer gander at the property, she said.

"I’ve been selling for five years, this is the second property of this nature.

"If you’re on the fence, let me take you for a tour," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz