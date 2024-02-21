Festival to display live trout

Live rainbow trout will be on display at an event celebrating Gore’s Mataura River.

The fourth On the Fly Mataura River Festival will be held on Sunday from 11am to 3.30pm in River Tce.

Activities include fly fishing, food, free children’s activities, and live entertainment.

Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said there would be fly-fishing demonstrations throughout the day by anglers Chris Dore and Mike Weddell, suitable for beginners through to advanced anglers.

A group licence for the day means anyone can try their hand at the sport, regardless of whether they have a licence or not.

Those keen to participate in a friendly casting competition could win prizes.

"More than that though, people get to learn about the sport and grow their love of fly fishing," Miss Swan said.

For the first time, the event has been granted a special licence for the sale of alcohol.

Double Cone Brewery and the Hokonui Moonshine Trust will be at the event selling a variety of craft beer, moonshine cocktails and wine.

Live music will be provided by Steven Hamlin and Kayla Wilcox.

There will be food trucks selling food.

Fish & Game New Zealand communications officer Bruce Quirey said the live trout would be provided by the Otago Fish & Game Macraes hatchery and would be released afterwards into Lake Thomas, near The Key, in Southland.

There was also a competition for children to guess how many fish there were in a tank.