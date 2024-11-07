Formal ball marks the beginning of Movember

Organisers Taryn Ramage (left) and Victoria Clark put on a formal occasion for Movember, featuring a live band and refreshments at the Croydon Lodge. PHOTO: CODY DIAMOND

Slugs are back in style as another Movember rolls around, this time welcomed in style as two Gore women held a formal ball for the occasion.

Movember is an annual tradition where men are encouraged to shave their faces and grow moustaches for the month of November.

Movember raises money for various men’s health causes, such as testicular cancer, prostate cancer and mental health foundations.

But there is more to Movember than just trimming the handlebars for a good cause.

Movember ambassadors Taryn Ramage and Victoria Clark held a fancy dress ball at the Croydon Lodge to bring in the month.

Ms Ramage said it was a great chance to get out and spread a good message.

"It’s great, a chance to get dressed up and have a great social night, especially with rural people who have had a really rough time," she said.

The event had a live band, and about 100 people attended, all dressed in their Sunday best and ready for a great time.

Ms Ramage said events like this could help suffering men speak up, which was difficult in Southland. She hoped the attitude would be continued outside of November as well.

"It’s not just Movember. The whole year is important for the men in our life to be vulnerable and speak up.

"We live in Southland — there’s often that ‘harden up’ mentality, but it’s important to break the stigma around that," she said.

Ms Clark said there were plenty of ways for people to get involved with the cause.

"There’s lots of ways. You can grow a moustache, you can move for Movember, where you sign up to the Movember app and set a goal for the month ... say you set your goal for 60km, you share it on social media, and people sponsor you for how much you move."

The duo will also be holding two more events for Movember, a "Jingo" night of musical bingo at the Gore Town and Country Club on Friday, and a golf tournament at the Mataura golf club on November 17.