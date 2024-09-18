Friendly, culturally unique

Slaughter Bay

Watatwieh, welcome to Norfolk Island!

There’s something so special about this little island floating in the South Pacific. It’s the kind of place where every single driver waves as they pass each other driving down the road (its called the Norfolk wave); where cows have right-of-way as they wander unfenced around the island, often stopping traffic to cross the street; and where you’re welcomed with a giant smile wherever you go. Everyone on Norfolk is so friendly, making you feel instantly at home even on your very first visit.

Sitting approximately 1600km off the coast of Sydney and measuring just 8km by 5km, Norfolk Island might be little, but it’s bringing big energy. Boasting some of the best beaches in the South Pacific, Unesco World Heritage Sites, national park walking trails with unbelievable views and the tallest fern trees on the planet, there is so much diversity. Descendants of Bounty mutineers and Polynesian families live here, meaning Norfolk has a culture, history and identity all of its own and also its own unique language, Norfk Laengwij.

Norfolk Island will keep you busy for days, with hikes that twist and turn around the island, afternoon swims in the crystal-clear water, plenty of places to stop and eat along the way and, of course, the incredible night sky. Norfolk is a gold-level Dark Sky town and there are hardly any lights at all, which makes the night sky exceptionally beautiful.

Whether you’re visiting for a weekend, a week or longer, there is plenty to see, do and explore around Norfolk.

Himii staat, let’s go!

The countryside of Norfolk Island.

The best bits

Make time for a swim in the warm, clear water at Emily Bay; take a picnic and check out the clifftop views of Anson Bay; grab an afternoon drink at the Norfolk Island Brewery and make friends with some of the locals before dinner at the Homestead Restaurant and watch the sunset at Puppies Point.

Getting here

Norfolk Island is a 2 hour flight from Brisbane/Meanjin or a 2.5 hour flight from Sydney. While it is considered a domestic island, flights to Norfolk Island leave from the international terminals at both Brisbane and Sydney, so leave enough time if you’re making a connection. Passports are the preferred form of ID when travelling to Norfolk Island (and only form accepted for children), but an Australian driver’s licence or ID card is also accepted.

Things to do

There are literally 101 things to do on Norfolk Island, with activities for every type of traveller.

Start your visit with an orientation tour run by Pinetree Tours, in which you will learn about Norfolk’s convict and Tahitian history, as well as get a good overview of the island. It’s a great way to get your bearings before you take off on your own.

The 200-year-old Moreton Bay fig tree.

Spend the day at Emily Bay, the most picturesque, calm beach surrounded by pine trees, with coral reefs to snorkel around and a platform to jump off. Or hop on a glass-bottom boat tour if you prefer to stay dry and see the underwater life from above.

Make sure you drive up to Lone Pine for an epic view of the bay and the whole coastline. Also stop by Slaughter Bay as well, another great spot for snorkelling.

Explore Norfolk Island National Park, where you can drive to the top of Mount Pitt for a 360-degree-view of the island, walk under the tallest pines on earth and keep an eye out for the famous green parrot.

There are plenty of hiking trails to adventure a little further if you want to explore more of the park. Take a picnic up to the Captain Cook Lookout for stunning views over the islands.

Visit the convict ruins at Kingston Unesco World Heritage Site — once a harsh settlement for banished British prisoners. You can learn about the history of the area at the four Kingston museums nearby. If you’re feeling brave, jump on a night-time lantern ghost tour through the ruins. Or play a round of golf at Norfolk Golf Club, one of the only golf courses in the world located within a World Heritage Site.

Book a guided trek to neighbouring Phillip Island for landscapes that will make you feel like you’re on another planet. In fact, its nickname is the Uluru of the South Pacific. Part of Norfolk Island National Park, Phillip Island is made up of incredible colourful cliffs of red, yellow and pink soil that need to be seen to be believed.

Hike down to some of the most secluded beaches at Anson Bay and Bumboras Beach. Not for swimming, but for beautiful walks. Take a photo among the roots of the incredible 200-year-old Moreton Bay fig trees.

Looking over Emily Bay.

While you’re here, follow the walking track through Hundred Acres Reserve to Rocky Point, a local favourite fishing spot.

For a magical night under the stars and thousands of fairy lights, head to Wonderland by Night (Pinetree Tours run this tour on Wed and Sun nights) to celebrate Norfolk’s identity with a collection of old-time island stories, traditional Norfk language, poetry and conversation over a hot cuppa.

NORFOLK ISLAND

Australia’s own South Pacific island

Independent Territory

TIME ZONE: Norfolk Island Time (GMT +11) with daylight saving time (GMT +12) from Oct to March

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Summertime between Oct and April

Sydney and Brisbane

GETTING THERE: Qantas flies from Sydney & Brisbane international terminals

PHONE RECEPTION: Only with a Norfolk Island sim card

WI-FI: Yes, for a fee

DAY TRIPS: No

KID-FRIENDLY: Yes

SOCIALS: @norfolk.island

NEED TO KNOW

• There is no phone reception for regular Australian sim cards on Norfolk Island. When you arrive, you can purchase a Norfolk Island sim card if you need to use your phone. Plans start from $30 for a tourist mobile plan. You can also purchase internet hotspot vouchers which can be used at different spots around the island. Most accommodation has wi-fi options, although you will likely need to pay per GB. The RSL is the only place in town with free wi-fi. • You can find an ATM at the Commonwealth Bank on the main street, but credit cards are accepted across the island. • To book tours when you arrive, pop into the Norfolk Island Visitors Information Centre on Taylors Rd (Mon-Sun from 8.30am). You can also give them a call from mainland Australia or Tasmania on 1800-214-603 or from Norfolk Island on +6723-22147. They can also give your passport a special Norfolk Island stamp!

