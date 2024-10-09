Give yourself something to work towards

Setting goals can make your fishing season more exciting, rewarding and fun. PHOTO: FILES

As the fishing season opened, many anglers checked their gear to make sure it was ready for the new season.

But beyond the usual preparations, have you considered setting any specific fishing goals for the season? Goal setting is not just for work or competitive sports — it can make your fishing season more exciting, rewarding and fun.

Having clear objectives gives you something to aim for, adds purpose and direction to your fishing trips. Instead of just going out and seeing what happens, you will have specific targets in mind. Whether it is landing a personal best, exploring a new fishing spot or mastering a new technique, these goals can bring a fresh sense of engagement and satisfaction to your time on the water.

One key benefit of setting fishing goals is the motivation they provide throughout the season. It is easy to fall into a routine, visiting the same spots repeatedly and potentially losing some enthusiasm as the season progresses.

But with goals — whether it is catching a trout of a certain size or fishing in a specific location — you are more likely to stay motivated and keep getting out there. This not only means more time on the water but also more opportunities to enjoy nature and spend time with others.

Goals can also be a great way to learn and improve your fishing skills. If you set a goal to catch trout using a new method, you will likely spend time researching and practising, which can lead to new skills and knowledge. Over time, these small improvements can significantly enhance your overall fishing experience and success. Plus, the goals you set can lead to some of your most memorable fishing moments, like the thrill of catching a fish of a certain size or helping a loved one catch their first fish.

When setting your fishing goals, keep these tips in mind:

• Make it fun. Your goals should enhance your fishing experience, not make it feel like work. Choose goals that excite you and that you will enjoy working towards.

• Be realistic. Set goals that challenge you but are still within reach. This will keep you motivated and will help prevent frustration.

• Celebrate successes. Do not forget to celebrate your achievements. Each goal met is a step towards becoming a better angler.

• You could help a family member catch their first trout.

• Catch your first trout on a fly you tied yourself.

• Fish in five new rivers.

• Catch a trout bigger than 60cm.

• Catch at least one trout every month of the season.

— Supplied by Southland Fish & Game