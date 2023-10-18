Guide aims to inform about Southland food story

Gore Visitor Centre visitor experience officer Joanne McConnell holds a copy of the new Murihiku Southland food guide. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The Thomas Green Dining Room and the Hokonui Moonshine Museum are included in a new Murihiku Southland food guide.

Murihiku Eats, a food guide to Southland, includes 24 food and beverage establishments from across the region that celebrate the Southland food story, a map to locate them and information about some of the signature food stories, including tītī (muttonbird), Hokonui Moonshine, Fiordland venison and the Bluff oyster.

The booklet has been produced by Great South.

Great South destination development manager Amie Young said visitors often wanted to try foods and learn about the culinary delights of a particular area and this guide would help make sure they could do that in Southland.

"People often come to Southland knowing about cheese rolls, but there are so many other foods to savour, and we want to make sure visitors get the opportunity to experience as many as possible."

The businesses included in the guide were those that best showcased regional produce and food stories, Ms Young said.

Great South has been working on various initiatives to develop Southland as a food tourism destination, such as supporting the development of Savour the South and other events that celebrate our local food offerings and working closely with Eat New Zealand.

An event to encourage the hospitality sector to utilise local ingredients and share our unique food stories, ‘Our kai, our people, our place’, was held earlier this year.