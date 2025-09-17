India adventure to aid aviation history

Gore man Matt Highsted (left) and Will Ferguson, from Christchurch, on day one on their 3000km journey by tuk tuk, which did not start well. Matt is raising money for the de Havilland 89 Dominie, the only aircraft of its type in New Zealand still airworthy and licensed to carry passengers. Photos: supplied

Matt Highsted and two South Island mates are taking part in the Rickshaw Run.

Described as "two weeks of being slapped about the chops with everything India can throw at you and your glorified lawnmower", teams drive their three-wheeled tuk tuks 3000km from Jaisalmer, in northern India, to Fort Kochi on the southern coast.

Apart from the adventure, Mr Highsted said the Rickshaw Run was a great chance to create awareness about a piece of New Zealand aviation history that deserves to be preserved — the de Havilland 89 Dominie.

Owned by the Croydon Aviation Heritage Trust and housed at its museum at Mandeville, the Dominie is the only aircraft of its type in the country still airworthy and licensed to carry passengers.

Costly issues with one of the Dominie’s 80-year-old engines mean it could be grounded until it can be repaired.

Mr Highsted is using his tuk tuk escapades to not only raise awareness about the Dominie but also to raise money to keep it airworthy.

"Aviation has been a passion of mine, and what better way to support a project back home than drive across India with no plan and no guidance — just a final destination."

Since starting the run, he said it had been non-stop action and chaos.

"On day one, we overheated, got lost in the desert, and rolled the tuk tuk."

Teams choose their own routes and the trio — travelling as the Pakeha Patrol — have gone pretty rural at times.

Matt Highsted with the Pakeha Patrol’s trusty tuk tuk that is taking them the length of India.

"That’s where the language barrier adds an extra spin, especially when stopped by local police."

An apparent lack of road rules and constantly dodging potholes, cars or livestock, makes driving not for the faint-hearted.

"It’s chaos, but that’s the fun of it!

"And all the chaos seems to work as we haven’t seen a crash yet."

Rickshaw Run teams are scheduled to arrive at the final destination on Friday. However, a 2000km detour by Mr Highsted’s team to see the east coast may have jeopardised its chances of making the deadline.

Mr Highsted has crammed a lot into his 23 years and is no stranger to challenging himself while supporting charities.

While studying aerospace engineering at Canterbury University, he travelled to Fiji to build rescue housing.

After graduating, Mr Highsted completed the Te Araroa walk, which spans the length of New Zealand, to raise funds for the Full Bellies charity.

Croydon Aviation Heritage Trust chairman Tracy Hicks said the trust was very grateful to Mr Highsted for his enthusiasm and community commitment.

"Sadly, the trust is just outside the Mataura Licensing Trust’s boundaries and is unable to access this valuable funding source available to other charities in the Gore district."

Mr Highsted has set up a Givealittle page for anyone wanting to support the Dominie aircraft — givealittle.co.nz/cause/save-nzs-only-flying-de-havilland-dominee-support

In Gore, donations can also be made at Ezi Clean Car Wash and Stable Kitchen. — Allied Media