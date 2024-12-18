Making memories with the whole family

Callum and Tiffany Baird (née O’Driscoll) were married on November 22, 2024 at the groom’s family farm in Balfour. The couple met at a party in Riversdale and have been together for nearly 13 years. PHOTOS: KIWI CAPTURES.

Callum and Tiffany (née O’Driscoll) Baird share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

The couple were married at Mr Baird’s family farm in Balfour on November 22, 2024 surrounded family and friends.

Mr Baird (second from left) with the groomsmen (from left) Jamie Maginn, Jeremy Baird and Lance Healy (best man) pose for a photo at a friend’s home in Balfour.

Mrs Baird said the location was the "most perfect setting" with beautiful views.

"It was so special to get married at the place where Callum was raised, and now where our daughters spend so much of their time, making it all the more meaningful," she said.

The couple chose a black and white theme, complimented by vibrant, colourful flowers. The flowers, table pieces, bouquets and buttonholes were created by Cressida at Flowers and the Girl and truly brought the vision to life.

"We had 106 guests on the day, all of whom were our closest family and friends and the most special moment was getting to have our two daughters Sienna and Immy, be part of our wedding.

"I now share their last name, which is so special to me."

She said the vows and speeches were a favourite part of the day.

Mrs Baird with the bridesmaids (from left) Tegan Pay (maid of honour), Janelle Healy, Alex O’Driscoll and flower girl Sienna Baird before the wedding ceremony. The bride’s dress is from Brides by Donna Rae.

"The vows were such a heartfelt moment, where we shared the love we don’t often express to each other.

"The speeches we equally special, filled with laughter and beautiful memories."

The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.