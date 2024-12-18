Making memories with the whole family

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Callum and Tiffany (née O’Driscoll) Baird share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.
The couple were married at Mr Baird’s family farm in Balfour on November 22, 2024 surrounded family and friends.
Mrs Baird said the location was the "most perfect setting" with beautiful views.
"It was so special to get married at the place where Callum was raised, and now where our daughters spend so much of their time, making it all the more meaningful," she said.
"We had 106 guests on the day, all of whom were our closest family and friends and the most special moment was getting to have our two daughters Sienna and Immy, be part of our wedding.
"I now share their last name, which is so special to me."
She said the vows and speeches were a favourite part of the day.
"The vows were such a heartfelt moment, where we shared the love we don’t often express to each other.
"The speeches we equally special, filled with laughter and beautiful memories."
The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.