New adventure park opens

Enjoying the new adventure park at Bluff at the opening last Saturday are (from left) Diesel Ross, 14, Leith Barron, 12, Warren Ross, Jonathon Hamilton, and Kyahn Hamilton, 8. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The region’s mountain bike riders will have some more tracks to ride on with the opening of a new adventure park in Bluff.

The Te Wahi Tākaro o Motupōhue Adventure Park officially opened on Saturday. Riders and walkers of all abilities scaled the hill with delight.

Veteran and novice adventurers took to Bluff Hill in droves, taking advantage of Bluff’s perfect conditions for a trail ride or hearty hike.

"To see this has been created, it's just, mind-blowing," Southland Cycle Trail Club former president Dave Beadle said.

"Putting these gravel trails on top is going to make it rideable all year round and for a much wider variety of people. "It's going to be a real wee draw card for Bluff."

The park was designed by Dirt Dynamics in collaboration with Southern Land.

"We built it with the help of Southern Land who did a lot of the computer design work," Dirt Dynamics trail building partner Adam David said.

"It was about providing the locals with trails that catered to all abilities.

"There’s been a lot of nice regenerated bush that's been opened up and to get people to enjoy."

Shuttle vans transported groups of bikers, and their bikes, throughout the day to the top of Bluff Hill, so they could start their descent down the mountain.

Carpark and infrastructure was completed and mountain bike signage was covered by the Southland Mountain Bike Club.

"This sort of trail building is just next-level stuff. To actually ride them today, fully open with the gravel, and some of the ones over there where you look over Foveaux Strait, it's just superb," Mr Beadle said.

