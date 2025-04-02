New app adds a little humanity

Gore Health Ltd business manager Rhonda Reid and practice manager Christine Miller enjoy a cuppa, freshly provided from the HUMAN app, installed for the first time in New Zealand at Gore Health. Photo: supplied by Rhonda Reid

Gore Health is the first healthcare provider in the country to roll out a new way for patients to celebrate and thank healthcare professionals, straight from their phone.

The app is called HUMAN, created by company ShareGratitude following the 2020 pandemic as a way to give back to healthcare workers.

Patients are encouraged to scan the QR codes around Gore Health, where messages of gratitude or feedback are sent straight to the person they wish to message.

If they do not feel words are enough, they can shout a cup of coffee as a little extra thank you.

Gore Health business manager Rhonda Reid said this initiative was a great way for healthcare providers to see just how much they help out in the community.

"It’s really about getting thanks from the patients, but also giving thanks to each other for the work they do every day.

"We know patients value what the staff do, but this is an opportunity for the patients to reflect that," she said.

Mrs Reid said patients at Gore Health were very generous.

"We get a lot of cards with thank yous, baking and chocolates, but a lot of people don’t know how to thank them, so it’s another avenue for them to express gratitude," she said.

The system was in place last Wednesday and has already had 84 interactions, over 50 compliments and 16 coffees given to staff at Gore Health.

Mrs Reid said, in a difficult time for healthcare professionals, a system like HUMAN could make all the difference.

"There’s limited staffing, higher patient needs, some patients wait longer to be seen, so it’s putting our staff under pressure a lot more than they have been in the past.

"There are a lot of healthcare professionals leaving because they’re getting burnt out. But saying thank you goes a long way, and it’s another way to show appreciation," she said.

