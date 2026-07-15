New mobility aid for Gore Hospital

Celebrating Gore Hospital's first "Sara Stedy" mobility aid are Alan Byrne (right) with community leaders (from left) president the Gore River Valley Lions Club Pam Fiveash, Lions member and member of the Eastern Southland Diabetes Support Group Helen McNaughton, secretary and treasurer of the support group Stella Greenfield and Gore Health chief executive Carl Metzler. PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

Alan Byrne hopes others will now have an easier time getting mobile than he did as a new amputee.

In 2012, the Gore resident struggled to get moving after losing his left leg due to type two diabetes.

Now he has helped change that for others by fundraising alongside the Gore River Valley Lions for Gore Hospital’s first non-powered sit-to-stand mobility aid, a Sara Stedy.

Hospital patient services co-ordinator Kerry Lee said the Sara Stedy was an "easier starting point" for patients getting mobile again. It allowed patients to strengthen their muscles, and was less intimidating than a hoist.

The Sara Stedy was worth about $2800, and Mr Byrne, known as Tiny, helped raise funds through a charity golf tournament.

He donated $5000 to the Eastern Southland Diabetes Support Group, and half of that was put towards the mobility aid.

The Gore River Valley Lions covered the rest.

Gore Health CEO Karl Metzler said the apparatus was "critically needed".

"We rely heavily on the generosity of our community and our clubs and societies donating both physical equipment, but also financial aid," he said.

Mr Metzler thanked Mr Byrne and the Gore River Valley Lions for their "enormous generosity".

Mr Byrne is a former Southland rugby representative. He still holds the record for playing 59 games in a row.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz