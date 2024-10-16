Nithdale farm celebrates 100 years

The Nithdale Station celebration on Saturday had many members of past and present celebrating their experiences on the farm and remembering Charlie Tripp. Front (from left) are Raema Redman, Heather Tripp, Andrew Tripp and Dick Tripp. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A century of owning and operating a farm deserves a celebration, and so family and friends flocked to Nithdale Station on Saturday.

The station has been under the careful gaze of the Tripp family since 1924, when Charlie Tripp bought the land.

His grandson and owner of the farm Andrew Tripp said the day had been a long time coming.

"It’s been great. We’ve been preparing for quite a while and it’s great to actually be here and have the weather hold off," he said.

Over 100 people took part in the celebrations, and Mr Tripp said he gave credit to his wife Heather for helping organise the event.

"We put the RSVPs out, had a good team with my wife and some others getting it sorted, so it’s been good,"

Guests were treated to refreshments, a dinner and a bus tour around the station.

Speeches were made at the main shed.

Mr Tripp said the farm had changed in the century of operations, becoming a far larger and more intricate operation.

"I think for us, the farm has been developed and changed over the hundred years since my grandfather bought it. It was running 1000 ewes and 30 cattle.

"Now it’s 50 cattle and three and a-half thousand ewes with a world-leading genetics business,"

Mr Tripp said the celebration was a chance for everyone who had a story about the farm or an experience over the years to come together and celebrate.

"It’s all about the people — that’s what’s important," he said.

Mr Tripp said the amount of people who came showed how significant the station was to the community.

"It’s awesome. It’s what we’re here for.

"Heather and I may own the farm, but we’re just caretakers really. We just want to be good stewards," he said.

When asked what was next for the farm after 100 years, Mr Tripp laughed and said "200 years", but added he was keeping his eye on the prize, in terms of just keeping the farm running at a high standard.

"I might be here for another 30 years and then it’s on to the next generation or next cycle of people. We hope for the future, but live in the present," he said.

