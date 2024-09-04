Performing a great learning exercise: principal

East Gore pupils showcased their Polyfest performance to (from left) Hokonui Rūnanga kaikaranga Jo Brand, cultural adviser Matu Coleman-Clarke and East Gore kiako Treana Morton last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Before taking to the big stage, one school took to the courtyard to showcase its Mīharo Murihiku Polyfest performance to members of the Hokonui Rūnanga.

East Gore School pupils showcased their Polyfest performance to Hokonui Rūnanga cultural adviser Matu Coleman-Clarke, Rūnanga kaikaranga Jo Brand and East Gore kiako (teacher) Treana Morton last week.

The pupils then performed at ILT Stadium Southland on Friday.

Principal Dana Turnbull said performing was a great learning exercise for pupils.

"It was awesome. Anytime you perform in front of an audience it’s a real inspirational kind of event."

It provided more purpose to their performance, she said.

"We wanted to share that love, that joy of waiata and coming together," she said.

"Thanks to the rūnanga.

"They’re a really great local support for us.

"Ngā mihi to them."

The school had been practising since the beginning of the term and for the first time all 99 pupils would attend and participate in the festival, she said.

Teachers Treana Morton and Mikayla Rowe had taught pupils the performance.

"We really value and appreciate their knowledge and skill sets.

"We see [Polyfest] as an opportunity to embrace te ao Māori.

"Especially for our Māori students to be proud, to stand up and have that mana-enhancing experience."

While at the school, Mr Coleman-Clarke blessed the school’s two new korowai (cloaks) with a karakia.

A record 8500 performers including early childhood learners and adults graced the stage of the five-day festival this year.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz