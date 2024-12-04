Prime Minister to visit Waimumu today

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is making his second trip to Waimumu in a year.

Mr Luxon visited for the Southern Field Days in February and is heading to the site again today.

In conjunction with Federated Farmers, he is part of the "Restoring Farmer Confidence Tour".

The first meeting of the tour was on November 26, at the Mystery Creek Events Centre, near Hamilton, and the group then headed to the Ashburton Event Centre last Friday. Today’s meeting starts at noon.