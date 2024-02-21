Pupil returns as principal

East Gore School new entrants (from left) Unity Taitoko Nahu-Tuhakaraina, Awatea Turipa, Lilly-Alexis Koops, Xander Mantell, Iyla Udy, Ottis Campbell and Milah Penson (all 5) get to know the school’s new principal Dana Turnbull. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

They say an apple does not fall far from the tree.

In Dana Turnbull’s case, the pupil has not moved far from the school.

Last week Mrs Turnbull was welcomed with a mihi whakatau to East Gore School where she started school as a 10-year-old and is now the principal.

It is not the first time Mrs Turnbull has worked at the school.

She joined the staff as assistant principal in 2004 and several years later became the deputy principal.

In 2013 she left to take up the role of deputy principal at Mataura School where she stayed for five years before becoming a resource teacher of learning and behaviour.

Even though she had been away for 11 years, she still had a strong connection to the east Gore community.

"It almost feels like coming home."

East Gore people were "authentic".

"That’s what I love about this place."

She had taught some of the parents of children at the school in her first year teaching at Longford Intermediate.

"It’s been absolutely lovely reconnecting."

She liked to tell the children she had been in the same class as their parents which was true even though she had been the teacher.

"That’s my standard joke."

She had very fond memories of her time at the school, both as a pupil and teacher. The school was in good heart, Mrs Turnbull said.

"I see this as an opportunity to develop, grow, both for myself and the teachers and the community."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz