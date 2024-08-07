Rally driver ready for starting line after crash

Gore rally driver Craig Cormack and his newly repaired Toyota Corolla 1600 GT AE86 are ready to compete in the MLT Barry Robinson Memorial Rally this weekend. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Crashing your car is not ideal in any scenario.

This is especially true if you are in the middle of a rally.

Unfortunately, that is what happened to Craig Cormack at his last rally outing.

At the Canterbury Rally in Rangiora in June, Cormack took a corner too fast, resulting in extensive damage to the exterior of his Toyota Corolla 1600 GT AE86.

"We went a bit wide on a corner and jumped over a bit of a water hole and hit a concrete culvert."

The vehicle "rode up a bank" and ended up lying on the driver’s side, he said.

On Friday, the finishing touches were put on the vehicle’s exterior, meaning Cormack is ready to start in this weekend’s MLT Barry Robinson Memorial Rally.

Cormack said he had been not been stressed about his car being ready for the rally.

"This car we’ve had for about 18 or 19 years. It’s doing pretty well."

It will be Cormack’s second time time competing in the Corolla at the rally.

When he was in his late teens he competed in his first Wyndham Rally.

"[I’m] looking forward to it. Wyndham is where I started rallying when I was 19."

He and co-driver Michael Wilson will look to make easy work of the course they have practised extensively for.

In last year’s rally the duo placed 21st in a field of 50 competitors.

"Finishing the rally would be quite good this year."

Overall they had not had many DNFs but they had had a "bad run" more recently.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz