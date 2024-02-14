Rodeo delivers thrills and spills

Entry numbers were good but the crowd was smaller at this year’s Mataura Rodeo.

The 54th rodeo was held at the Mataura Rodeo Club’s grounds on Saturday.

Club president Fergus Allison said numbers were boosted by North Island competitors.

Wyndham Pony Club member Sophie White, 15 and horse Poppy win the local barrel ride competition. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

"A lot of them do come down to chase points.

"The more competitors the better."

Considering the weather, which had been showery in the morning, there was a good crowd.

"We get a lot of regulars that keep coming back."

Darryl McPherson of Gore hangs on tight during the open saddle bronc riding event at the Mataura Rodeo Club on Saturday.

The local barrel race attracted young riders at the start of their rodeo careers, Mr Allison said.

"It gives them a chance to have a go. It’s a great opportunity for them."

The event had gone very smoothly, he said.

The club also hosted the second series of the New Zealand Trans Tasman High School Challenge.

Anthony Perkins of Gore competes in the open rope and tie at the Mataura Rodeo Club on Saturday.

There were four classes in the competition comprising barrel racing, breakaway roping and novice grade and second division bull riding.

The Australian team won the match-up to draw the series 1-all.

On Sunday at the Southland Rodeo, New Zealand won the competition, though Australia took the series with more points overall.

