Rodeo delivers thrills and spills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 54th rodeo was held at the Mataura Rodeo Club’s grounds on Saturday.
Club president Fergus Allison said numbers were boosted by North Island competitors.
"The more competitors the better."
Considering the weather, which had been showery in the morning, there was a good crowd.
"We get a lot of regulars that keep coming back."
"It gives them a chance to have a go. It’s a great opportunity for them."
The event had gone very smoothly, he said.
The club also hosted the second series of the New Zealand Trans Tasman High School Challenge.
The Australian team won the match-up to draw the series 1-all.
On Sunday at the Southland Rodeo, New Zealand won the competition, though Australia took the series with more points overall.