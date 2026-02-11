Scenic rally brilliant but not easy

The final stretch of the Yamaha Tenere Rally finished up at Agricentre South last week, bringing an end to the 1100km journey through all the South Island had to offer. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Three days, 1100km down back roads and over hills all ridden on a motorbike — you’d have to be keen.

For the people who joined the Yamaha Tenere Rally — about 55 of them — keen was an understatement. The riders spent last week exploring the beauty of the South at their own pace — and mostly on the back of a Yamaha Tenere 700 bike.

The rally began in Timaru last week, travelling to Oamaru, then Cromwell, until finally last Wednesday pulling up to Agricentre South.

Yamaha Land Mobility Marketing Manager Sean Goldhawk said it was a great week, of celebrating the bikes but also bringing together a community of riders.

For Mr Goldhawk, few views can beat the South Island after a long day of riding, and few places can provide a rider a better time.

"New Zealand High Country, you know, it was absolutely sensational. I love the South Island scenery.

"I think what you have there in the South Island is basically the ideal playground for adventure by riders," he said.

Although it was a playground — it’s not to say it’s an easy one, as Mr Goldhawk said be on your toes traversing the territory.

"The changing sections, they’re not easy, it’s quite technical, you need to be on your game. Lots of river crossing, and if you like dirt bikes, it’s pretty much dirt bike heaven" he said.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 was the big star of the event, and Mr Goldhawk said it showed exactly why it has such a good reputation among riders during the rally.

"It’s the ideal combination of power handling and reliability. It’s ideal for Kiwi conditions, you can be confident in going to remote locations.

"Basically, it does exactly what it says on the box. It’s not going to fail you, it was extremely reliable getting around the course, no fuss," he said.

The event will be looking to continue next year, with Mr Goldhawk thanking some South Island legends in Scott and Dennis Columb, who helped organise the ride and get permissions.

Harry Peeters from Riversdale pulled up with nothing but glowing reviews after a few days out on the road.

"Today’s ride was outstanding. We kept it over the Old Man Range, and on a day like today, it’s unbeatable.

"It’s just great to meet everyone else on Tenere 700s, share the stories. You’re all riding the same bikes and have a good bit of camaraderie.

"It’s good, good fun. Lots of laughs at the end of the night, and happy days," he said.

