Sisters thriving on the family farm

Laura (left) and Megan Whyte work together on their family’s farm in Southland. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON MEGAN AND LAURA WHYTE

Sheep, beef and cropping farmers

Southland

They're sisters-in-farms.

Megan, 23, and Laura, 22, Whyte, who work on their family’s sheep, beef and arable property at Otama in Southland, have been described as "the most hard-working, well-rounded skilled women".

"At their age, they have achieved skills that most farmers take years and years to master. They always put themselves out there to give any task a go.

"Whether it is driving the stock truck or a header, moving sheep with their own dogs, or ramming posts and putting up netting, these girls can do it.

"They have shown that women straight out of school can have a career in farming that can take you all over the country and world," their nomination said.

Both sisters considered heading to university but then they saw some of their contemporaries heading away for tertiary study before returning to the farm to do the same job that they were doing, while also saddled with student debt.

Megan spent three years working for her uncle on a sheep and beef property between Balfour and Dipton.

She also did a nine-month stint in Western Australia, seeding, harvesting and cattle mustering.

Laura went to the United States last year and taught water-skiing at a Camp America summer camp.

Asked how the sisters worked together on the home farm, Megan laughed: "depends on the day".

The sisters’ social circles were also very similar and Laura candidly admitted there were "good days and bad days".

"Working with family ... you get past it because you are family and you know you’ve got to work in and get stuff done".

They could have a yelling match in the yards and then decide, later in the day, to go to the pub together, Megan added.

Asked whether they were stock or machinery-oriented, Megan said she probably floated in the middle, enjoying both aspects of farming, while Laura was probably keener on the stock side.

Asked what advice they would have to offer other young women keen on farming, Megan said it was just a matter of giving it a go — "as long as you’re determined to learn, there’s plenty of people ... to teach you."

The sisters were both involved with Waitane Young Farmers Club, and had held office-bearing positions.

That had been a great way to network with people while holding events like car trials, and giving money to charity, was rewarding to give back.

Laura is also a keen netball player while Megan plays rugby for the Southland Hinds.

The pair were full of praise for the support of their parents, although their father could sometimes be a bit fast with his teaching and they had to tell him to slow down, they said.