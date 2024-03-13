Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sunflowers are blooming in Southland. The Ensign’s Evelyn Thorn asked a couple of Clinton locals what they thought the sunflowers would do for the community.
Tayla Hannah, of Balclutha (left) ... The sunflowers bring people together and make people happy. They’re a fantastic attraction in the Clinton township and the school kids especially enjoy it.
Charlotte Ellis-McGartland, of Clinton (right) ... It definitely gets people stopping in the town to take photos and they put the town on the map. They also tend to stop in at local shops after.