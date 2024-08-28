Southern athlete part of winning NZ running team

Eastern Southland runner Millie McFadzien, 16, with the gold medal she earned at the Australian Schools Cross-Country Championships. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Eastern Southland runner has described getting a gold medal at an international race as a "bit of a bonus".

As part of the New Zealand secondary schools cross-country running team, Millie McFadzien earned the medal at the Australian Schools Cross-Country Championships.

Millie competed at the championships at the Yarra Glen Racecourse in Victoria last week. She finished her race in 17min 59.04sec, earning her 14th place in a field of 34 runners.

"I was pretty stoked with it ... it was a bit of a bonus."

She raced in the girls’ 16-17 year old category and, in combination with the other team New Zealand runners in the race, earned first place.

"I had a pretty good idea that we had done all right because I was 14th and another four [New Zealanders] were ahead of me.

"They called out the teams on the podium and we were one of them, but they called us out first so I thought we were bronze — but it turns out we got gold."

The fastest runner finished in 17min 5.06sec.

In New Zealand she was used to racing in the mornings, but in Australia she raced in the afternoon, she said.

"Because it was at 2.30pm at their time it was actually 4.30pm in New Zealand time.

"It was a lot of waiting around in the morning ... by the time I got to my race I was feeling almost sick."

She recalled feeling "dead" after it.

"I was lying down ... [the organisers] were telling us to move. I was pretty stuffed by the end of it."

A couple of the New Zealand runners had to be attended to by medics after finishing.

"I didn’t really know what to think going into it. I’d never raced there and I was one of the younger ones.

"I could tell there’s been a bit of improvement when I beat two of the girls that got me last time."

She was grateful for the support of the Mataura Licensing Trust, Gore Pakeke Lions club, Athletics Southland development squad, her parents and her coach.

ben.andrews@thensign.co.nz