Splash of colour

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Enjoying the neon painting activity at the Gore District Councils Kāhui Whetū event are twins Finn (left) and Adam Van Loon, 3, of Gore.

The event was held in the Gore Gardens last Thursday night as part of the district’s Matariki celebrations. Senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said the event was very well-supported.

"We’re very pleased the community has taken such an active interest in it and seem to enjoy it."

More sponsorship meant more activities could be provided than other years.

"Almost half the cost is covered by sponsors."

The Tūhura Otago Museum had a display which taught people about the stars and added an educational component to the event, Ms Swan said.