Steel give young netball players taste of their pace

The Southern Steel came to Gore on Saturday, coaching a group of young netball players through all they need to know to reach the next step in their sporting journey. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY NETBALL SOUTH

The old adage "steel sharpens steel" was put to the test in Gore last Saturday, as the Southern Steel held a workshop to help along the younger generation of Netball players.

Forty young netball players from years 7, 8, and 9 and the under-16 development squad attended a workshop at the Gore Multisports Complex held by four of the Steel players.

Under the watchful eye of players Carys Stythe, Renee Savai’inae, Abby Lawson and Serina Daunakamakama, as well as Netball South performance and pathways lead Kate Lloyd, the young athletes ran through drills, honing their skills on the court.

Netball South relationship manager and community lead Rita Coe said these kind of workshops were invaluable for development.

"They’re fantastic.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the kids to come out and learn from their idols.

"When they get to experience it on the day it goes towards getting them enthusiastic about the game and staying in the game for future years."

Coe said the training was simple and to the point, but was additive and very similar to what the Steel run on a professional level, continually honing and improving their sport.

"You can never train too many basics.

"Even at Steel level, they continue to do the basics repetitively.

"Their mental toughness, understanding of their craft, people just continue to learn because you can never know it all, can you?"

Asked if there were any potential Steel players on the court, Coe said there were a few eyes scouting the developing Gore Netball scene.

"The eastern representative coaches are down here, having a look at all the girls to see what’s out there, who is in the area to contact with.

"It’s fantastic.

"They’ve grown a lot over the years. It’s wonderful."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz