Tough year tested resilience, strength

With the festive season right around the corner, there’s a natural urge to reflect on a year that tested our resilience but also showcased our community’s strength.

Like many of you, I’ve watched how the cost-of-living crisis has impacted local families and businesses, with many adopting the mantra of "survive till ’25," as they navigate these challenging times.

Our rural community faced one of the wettest springs in recent memory, making an already demanding lambing and calving season even more challenging, while our ratepayers shouldered the weight of necessary but significant rate increases.

Looking back over 2024, I’m continually impressed that our community pulls together when times are tough. Despite the challenges, we’ve continued to make progress, from new homes being built and restaurants opening in town, to our district consistently punching above its weight in production, we have shown just how resilient this community is.

There are genuine reasons for optimism as we approach 2025 with interest rates showing signs of improvement. We’re seeing early indicators of economic recovery and most importantly, the summer sun is finally making its presence felt.

Though the "survive till ’25" mantra has resonated with many of our local businesses, as we enter 2025, we are already seeing glimpses of the brighter future ahead.

This time of year offers a perfect opportunity to pause and reflect: what are you most proud of achieving in 2024? Sometimes it’s the small victories — maintaining your garden through the wet spring, supporting a neighbour in need, or simply keeping your doors open through challenging times this year — that deserves the most celebration.

As we gather with family and friends this Christmas, let’s acknowledge not just the challenges we’ve faced, but the strength we’ve shown in facing them together. While we can’t change the hurdles 2024 presented, we can take pride in how our community has responded and look forward to 2025 with renewed hope and determination.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas, may you have a restful festive season, and I look forward to seeing you all in the New Year.