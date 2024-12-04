Town unites to give back

Wendy Goodwin and Michelle Chirnside in front of some of the food items donated to the Salvation Army at Toot for Tucker last Thursday. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Despite the wet weather, Toot for Tucker was an amazing success, filling up the Salvation Army’s stocks and showing Gore’s charitable spirit.

The annual event involves carloads of volunteers driving around Gore, picking up bags of food from households to be donated to the Salvation Army.

The event is organised through the Gore Lions Club, and service co-ordinator Wendy Goodwin said she looked forward to it.

"We do this every year now and everyone’s on board. There’s a buzz about it and tomorrow there’ll be a buzz as we sort it out," she said.

Mrs Goodwin said despite the rain, it was a good day, and people were still welcome to donate their goods.

"The weather had an effect, people were reluctant maybe to put them out.

"But if they want to bring them in, they can still drop them off to the Salvation Army

The event, held last Thursday, was organised in late October, with invitations to join in sent to the fire brigade, ambulance service and police.

Mrs Goodwin said it was a big job.

"It’s quite a bit of planning, quite a bit of work," she said.

Gore Volunteer Fire Brigade Firefighter Stu O’Neill was part of the team collecting donated goods.

About 80 volunteers packed into cars and drove around Gore, collecting food to go to those in need.

Mrs Goodwin said the event’s continual success spoke about the town’s strong charitable nature.

"It’s the generosity, the kindness, the caring, the thoughtfulness,"

Salvation Army community ministries co-ordinator Michelle Chirnside said the event was a major one for her organisation.

"It’s extremely important. It fills our pantry, as it’s our main collection for the year," she said.

Every year they collected enough to help out those in need of a hand, Mrs Chirnside said.

"It goes to struggling families, between 700-800 food parcels every year," she said.

Mrs Chirnside said she was extremely thankful for all the help.

"It’s overwhelming the generosity of Gore and people supporting people, a community supporting a community.

"A huge, huge thank you. Without the people of Gore, this wouldn’t happen," she said.

