Tulip-mania takes hold

Rev Dr Rainier Raath with his son Ruald, amid the tulip fields in Edendale. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

The tulips are in full bloom in Edendale and ready for the Presbyterian church’s annual fundraiser.

Edendale Presbyterian Church’s Tulip Day event is on Labour Day, this coming Monday.

Flower company Triflor donates bulbs to the church, which will be presold on the day and then delivered to buyers the following year, once harvested.

Rev Dr Rainier Raath said it was the grower’s way of giving back to the community and getting everybody involved.

The day out, from 10am-4pm, also featured bus and helicopter rides to view the bright blocks of tulip in different colours.

Dr Raath said the event involved the whole community.

"The town, for that one day, comes to a standstill because everything is about the tulips."

Held this year at the Edendale Rugby Club, the event will have food and drink stalls, as well as children’s entertainment.

The Wyndham Lions Club would have a refreshments stall, while the Wyndham Museum fundraising group were in charge of transport to the fields.

The Gore Aquatic Centre staff will be directing traffic and the Edendale Vintage Machinery Shed will also be open for viewing.

Dr Raath said people come from as far as the other end of the country to see the flowers.

"It’s a colour that you can’t paint," he said.

"It’s just so natural."

One paddock would be open to the public, for a one-chance opportunity to see the flowers up close.

Eftpos would be available for bulb purchase, mini van trips were a gold coin donation and helicopter rides would be $100 each.

