Welcome packs for newcomers relaunched

Gore District Council community development co-ordinator Guillaume Willemse (pictured) and the Welcoming Communities team relaunched welcome packs last month.

The welcome packs contain information for new residents of the Gore district on how to get connected in the community and a welcome letter from Gore District Mayor Ben Bell.

Mr Willemse said the council had been welcoming newcomers into the community for several years.

"It is important we make our newcomers feel welcome and valued. This is why we offer settling-in advice and assistance and ensure they have a point of contact to help them through the journey," Mr Willemse said.

The Gore district had become a rich, diverse community. Today, people of 45 ethnicities were living in the district, he said.