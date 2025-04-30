Wyndham keep unbeaten record

Wyndham temporarily upset the Waikaka Rugby Club’s 125th anniversary celebrations by stealing a 28-27 win against the Waikaka-Riversdale Vikings in the division one match on Saturday.

On a sunny Waikaka afternoon in front of the large anniversary crowd, Wyndham teenager Noah Sutton kicked a last-minute penalty goal to take the win and the Jeff Lamb Memorial Trophy, the Speight’s Shield and the Wallis Shield.

The Vikings led 17-8 at halftime and outscored Wyndham four tries to three, but Wyndham had the superior goal kicking which enabled them to keep their 2025 unbeaten record intact.

Second five-eighth Luke Bryson was Wyndham’s player of the day, with support from No8 Logan Howe and lock Jack Allison.

The Vikings best was their try-scoring fullback Fabrice Frei.

Hard man Nathan Bokser at hooker and lock Troy McIvor were two other notable performers.

Edendale Magpies had a hard-earned 29-11 win at Tokanui.

Leading 10-3 at halftime the Magpies went up a gear in the second half to earn the maximum five competition points.

Edendale second five-eighth Jeremy McLeod scored one of his team’s five tries.

No 8 Eruera Takurua was man of the match, and first five-eighth Bram Fodie and prop Adam Muir were the two other key contributors to the win.

Pioneer beat their cross-town rivals Albion 25-24 at Newman Park.

Albion scored four tries during this bruising encounter, and left everything on that field but left with two competition points and still in search of their first win.

Albion Captain Cody Sayer put in a big effort on the blindside flank, while hooker Dion McGuigan also played well in his 100th game for the club.

• In the other division one match Bluff beat Te Anau 33-17 in Bluff.

• In the women’s competition Pioneer beat Blues 60-12, while the Lower Mataura Valley girls had a tough day out in Winton against the Marist-Midlands combination.

• With duck-shooting taking priority this weekend the club rugby is being played midweek.

The Barbarians will host Woodlands on Wednesday night at 7.30pm.

The Albion and Pioneer women’s teams will play each other at 6pm on Thursday night before the division one game between Albion and the Vikings at the Showgrounds.

The other three division one games are also on Thursday night.

Edendale will host Bluff, Pioneer are in Te Anau and Wyndham will host Tokanui.

Mataura are in Riverton for their division two game on Thursday night.

By John Langford