Two critical after serious crash near Winton

Two people have been critically injured in a crash at Thomsons Crossing, just south of Winton.

The crash on State Highway 6, near Gap Road East, involved two vehicles and was reported at about 5.40pm, police said.

Alongside two people suffering critical injuries, a further four sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed and diversions in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

