Viewing platform reopens

The new platform on Observation Rock, Stewart Island, has been opened. PHOTO: DOC

A viewpoint for Stewart Island’s dark skies — which some residents did not want — has officially reopened following installation of a new platform and safety barrier.

Construction of the Observation Rock viewing platform, near the small settlement of Oban, was completed earlier this month after work to improve the visitor experience and safety at the site began in July.

Department of Conservation (Doc) Rakiura operations manager Jennifer Ross said following months of tough winter weather conditions, it was great to have the platform open on time and under budget.

"We’re thrilled to have this work completed ahead of the busy summer season, giving visitors a safer place to observe the phenomenal views across Paterson Inlet during the day, and the expansive skies at night," she said.

"We’d like to thank the community for its ongoing support and understanding as we completed this upgrade work."

The project was a joint initiative between Doc, the Stewart Island Community Board, Rakiura Māori Lands Trust, Southland District Council, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Great South.

Observation Rock has been a viewing area for many years, and an informal track and viewing area predates Doc. Doc said it had become increasingly popular with visitors as a great spot to view the night sky, which was designated as a Dark Sky Sanctuary in early 2019 by the International Dark Sky Association.

Some Stewart Island residents protested against the construction of the platform, saying it was too artificial.

The island’s greatest point of difference was its natural beauty and lack of man-made structures and that was being ruined by this new platform, they said. But the platform received approval and health and safety issues had to be considered.

It has been funded by contributions from the Stewart Island visitor levy and the MBIE’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund. Doc provided funding in the early stages of the project and additional funding and project management until its completion.

While the platform was officially opened last week, there is still some work to be completed, with interpretation panels and seating still to come.

— Staff reporter