DesignLink is a collaboration of the world’s foremost brands in interior fit-out. Included in the comprehensive selection available are luxurious kitchens, premier appliances, bathrooms, wardrobes, furniture, lighting, natural stone, granite, quartz, and porcelain, offering the very best in home interiors.

Matisse and Premier Appliances have come together to create an inviting collaborative environment with extensive product displays and comprehensive material sampling. The DesignLink showroom, with its flexible meeting space, is a design hub, creating a platform to explore, discuss, and define concepts and solutions, using inspiration from the leading New Zealand suppliers and importers of luxury international brands and design.

The expert team offers a design consultation, to understand your requirements and work through creating your dream interior. Be inspired by Arclinea, where the kitchen is the heart of every home, offering a professional chef’s kitchen, customised for your requirements, by the design team and made in Italy for you. Enhance your interior by exploring the luxurious offering of premier appliances with Gaggenau, NEFF, Subzero-Wolf, Miele, and Bosch to give your kitchen the very best in performance and aesthetics.

DesignLink celebrates the very best of design; explore Matisse’s endless list of internationally acclaimed designers, including Antonio Citterio, Patricia Urquiola, and Charles and Ray Eames. Let DesignLink turn your home into a masterpiece where design, elegance, and functionality come together as one.

Contact Alison: email alison@designlink.co.nz, phone 021 246-9980, or visit the Queenstown showroom, Shotover Ridge, 179 Glenda Drive, Unit A Frankton.

KITCHENS

BBQs and grills by: Beefeater, Schweigen, Viking, Wolf Outdoor Kitchens.

Bench tops: Natural Stone, Granite, Quartz and Porcelain.

Cabinetry by: Arclinea, Arrital, Team 7.

Cooking by: AGA, Award, Beko, Bertazzoni, Bosch, Delonghi, Electrolux, Falcon, Gaggenau, Le Cornue, Miele, NEFF, Robinhood, Schweigen, Viking, Westinghouse.

Cooling by: Bosch, Beko, Gaggenau, LG, Liebherr, Miele, Mitsubishi, NEFF, Samsung, Subzero, Westinghouse.

Lighting by: Artek, Bocci, Brand van Egmond, Fabbian, Herman Miller, Lasvit, Nemo, Penta, Slamp.

Sinks by: Hansgrohe.

Tapwear and waste disposal by: Axor, Billi, Hansgrohe, Insinkerator, Robinhood, Schwan, Zenith.

Wine chillers by: Gaggenau, Liebherr, Miele, Subzero, Transtherm, Vintec.

FURNITURE FOR THE HOME

Bedrooms: Beds, side tables, storage.

Dining: Barstools, cafe chairs, dining tables and chairs, outdoor dining table and chairs.

Lounge: Armchairs, chaise longue, console, occasional tables, ottomans, outdoor armchairs and sofas, sofas, stools, storage.

By: Armani Casa, Artek, B&B Italia, BD Barcelona, Cappellini, Casamania, Cassina, Classicon, Gandia Blasco, Herman Miller, Kristalia, Maruni, Maxalto, Moroso, MDF Italia, Miniforms, Moroso, Pedrali Spa, Porada, Riva 1920, Stua, Team 7, Very Wood, Vitra, Walter Knoll.

Rugs by: B&B Italia, Cassina, Cappellini, Gan-Rugs, Walter Knoll.

BATHROOMS

Bathtubs, pedestal basins, sinks by: Agape, Agape Outdoor, AntonioLupi, Flaminia.

Extractor ventilation by: Schweigen.

Cabinetry by: Arclinea, Altamarea, Idea Group, Puntotre Team 7.

Mirrors by: Agape, Altamarea, Flaminia.

Tapware by: Axor, Hansgrohe.

Toilets by: Flaminia.

WARDROBES

By: MisureEmme, Rimadesio.

LAUNDRY

Cabinetry by: Arclinea, Altamarea.

Extractor ventilation by: Schweigen.

Washing Machine and dryers by: Bosch, LG, Miele, Robinhood, Samsung.