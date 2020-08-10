Jennian Homes Otago owners Hayden Davies and Debbie Payne have been owners of the Jennian brand in the Otago region since 2010.

By combining Hayden’s experience in construction and Debbie’s experience in sales, great local knowledge, industry expertise, and the group purchasing power of the national Jennian team, Jennian Otago provides complete peace of mind and great value to ensure you build the home you’ve always wanted.

Jennian Otago celebrates continually being recognized as an award-winner in the highly contested Jennian Franchise of the Year awards, which recognizes not only the strength of the team at all levels of the business, but high levels of construction quality.

The team includes New Home Consultants Mandy Law and Pauline Eason, who are committed to understanding your unique needs at the sales end, while the construction team focus on delivering your home on budget and on time.

Building a new home is an exciting adventure and Jennian Homes has been building the homes New Zealanders want for over 35 years.

The latest Jennian display home has been launched at 7 Owhiro Ave, Mosgiel, and is a fine example of craftmanship, design, and highest-quality features.

Jennian Homes Design and Build service allows clients to select from pre-designed plans or design a home from scratch.

They encourage people to come out and experience for themselves the latest display home offering.

The Jennian Homes Otago Mosgiel display home is open Saturday and Sunday 1-4pm. They look forward to welcoming you soon.

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