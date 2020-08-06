Ajax still unbeaten after victory

Zoe Richards. Photo: Supplied

Ajax remains unbeaten.

A three-way tie for second follows.

That is the outlook at the completion of the first round of women’s club basketball on Tuesday night.

The South Pac Magic, Andy Bay Kavanagh and Varsity have three wins each from the first five games.

Kavanagh was made to work for its win over South Pac OGHS in the battle of school teams.

OGHS put up its most competitive display yet, but was pipped 66-58.

Annabelle Ring had a game-high 26 points for Kavanagh.

However, she was matched by fellow impressive young big Abby Harris, who showed her quality left-hand and footwork inside to post 20 points.

Ring was key early on, scoring 14 first-quarter points as Kavanagh shot out to a 20-12 lead.

But that flipped in the second quarter, Harris having 10 points of her own as OGHS pulled it back to trail 32-31 at halftime.

Kavanagh opened up an eight-point lead at the final break and always held that buffer, as guard Dre Whaanga (17 points) proved crucial in closing out the game.

In the late round, Ajax rode a dominant first half to remain unbeaten, notching a 61-41 win over the Andy Bay Falcons.

Ajax led 40-19 at halftime, before the Falcons hit back to win the second half by a point.

They held Ajax to 21 second-half points — including seven in the final quarter — while getting scoring from a range of players

It was inside that Ajax did its damage.

Zoe Richards top-scored with 20 points, while Natalie Ivamy had 10. Guard Nicole Ruske chipped in with three triples from the outside.

Falcons guard Jordyn Chin was top scorer with nine points.

Varsity beat a depleted Magic side 52-48 to join it on three wins.

Tara Clement and Gabby Arnott had 13 and 12 points respectively for Varsity, while Fay Fualau scored 19 for the Magic.